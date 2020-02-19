What The Mighty Ducks Stars Are Up to Now

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock, Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

One of the biggest stars at the time, thanks to his starring roles in The Outsiders, The Breakfast Club, and St. Elmo's Fire, "Brat Pack" member Estevez was a big get for The Mighty Ducks as Gordon Bombay, a hotshot lawyer forced to coach a rag-tag team for his community service.

After returning for the second film and making a brief appearance in the third, Estevez turned his attention to directing, helming episodes of hit shows like Cold Case, CSI and Criminal Minds before directing feature films, including Bobby, The Way and The Public. Despite mostly leaving the acting world behind, a 2017 report done by British betting site PartyCasino found him to be the most profitable top-billed male actor. You go, Emilio!

When the Disney+ reboot was announced, fans were thrilled to learn Estevez would be starring in the series, with the 57-year-old saying, "Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise."