Nikki and Brie Bella Slam Rumors They Underwent IVF to Be Pregnant Together

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 10:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are body slamming this rumor. 

Last month, the reality stars and twin sisters announced the unexpected big news that they are both pregnant and, to top it off, are due just a week and a half apart. Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan while Nikki has her first on the way with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

And, as much as fans are surprised by the personal news, so were the sisters themselves. 

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told People "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

Apparently, some think the sisters not only planned to be pregnant together, but also underwent IVF together. The siblings tackled the reported rumors on their podcast, The Bellas Podcast, and completely shot down any claims that this was planned, that they went to a fertility doctor together and that they did in vitro fertilization at the same time.   

Photos

Nikki Bella's Best Quotes on Family

"You guys, it's so ridiculous. Brie and I both did not do IVF," Nikki told listeners, noting how "major" and difficult IVF is and not something easily coordinated. "We did not plan on being pregnant together."

Nikki added, "I'm still in shock even though I'm really happy." 

"Now, I'm trying to figure out how I'm going to do two," Brie, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Birdie, said. "I got six more months to figure that s#&t out."

"This is just what God wanted. This is the way the universe worked," Nikki continued. "God has a plan for it and I'm going on the ride with it, but there was just no planning here. We ain't the Scheming Twins. You got the wrong girls here. They weren't even planned pregnancies, let alone at the same time."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial Set for February 24: All the Details

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Go Inside Jenna Dewan's "Absolutely Perfect" Baby Shower Proposal

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

Why Kelly Ripa Feels Like She's "Cheating" on Her & Ryan Seacrest's Morning Show

"Goop" Beauty Expert Reveals Tips For Glowing Skin

Hudson Yang, The Final Season, Fresh Off The Boat

The Final Season: Hudson Yang on Growing Up on Fresh Off the Boat

Krystal Nielson, Chris Randone

Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Explains "Conscious Separation" From Chris Randone

Suzanne Somers Spills on Having Sex Twice a Day & Anti-Aging Secrets

TAGS/ Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.