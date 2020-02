Watch Lala Kent's Fiancé Randall Emmett Make His Vanderpump Rules Debut

Lala Kent's other half is finally making his Bravo debut!

Randall Emmett is appearing on Vanderpump Rules for his very first time in this preview from next week's episode.

"I am engaged to my soulmate Randall Emmett. He is kind, he is generous. He makes me feel on a daily basis that I am the best person on the face of the earth," Lala gushes of her fiancé in the sneak peek.

The scene finds the husband and wife to-be going over construction in the backyard of Randall's L.A. home. "This will definitely be my first renovation and my last," Lala says.