Caroline Flack's Family Releases Unpublished Social Media Post Written Before Her Death

Following her untimely death, Caroline Flack's unshared words can be read.

On Saturday, a lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her east London flat. During the coroner's inquest on Wednesday, it was said the 40-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene after she could not be revived.

Now, Flack's family has publicly released a message Caroline purportedly penned for social media, but was allegedly advised not to publish. In late December, she wrote on Instagram that she had "been advised not to go on social media," but took a moment to wish fans a happy Christmas and express her love. "This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own... I'm a human being at the end of the day and I'm not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with .... I'm taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I've got myself into to," she wrote at the time.

According to Eastern Daily Press, which published her formerly private statement in full, Caroline sent it to her mother in late January. "So many untruths were out there, but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words," mom Christine Flack told EDP.

In the message, the former Love Island host addressed her December 2019 arrest for alleged assault of her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, who defended her online after the incident. She pleaded not guilty and a trial was scheduled to begin in March.