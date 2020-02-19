Pop Smoke Dead at 20: Rapper Reportedly Shot and Killed During Home Invasion

Fans are mourning the death of Pop Smoke.

The rapper was shot and killed on Wednesday at the age of 20, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone.

According to the LAPD, police responded to a call that came in at 4:29 a.m. regarding an unknown number of suspects entering a residence in Hollywood Hills, Calif. and shooting a male in his 20s. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While the LAPD did not release any names to E! News, TMZ and Rolling Stone reported that Pop Smoke was the victim.

The celebrity news outlet also reported that the incident took place at a home owned by Edwin Arroyave, who is married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. TMZ claimed Arroyave owns several properties in Los Angeles and wrote it was "possible" that Pop Smoke was renting the home.