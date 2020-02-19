The Conners Killed a Roseanne Character Off Screen

The Conners said goodbye to another Roseanne character, again off camera. Warning, spoilers follow for the Tuesday, Feb. 18 episode of the ABC sitcom.

In "Brothers, Babies and Breakdowns," Dan (John Goodman) learned his father, Ed (Ned Beatty), had passed away. He read about it in the local paper's obituary page. The character, who had a child with Crystal (Natalie West), was last seen in Roseanne season six. Beatty retired from acting in 2013. His last TV role was an episode of Go On opposite Matthew Perry. On film, his final appearance was in 2013's Baggage Claim opposite Paula Patton and Adam Brody.

On The Conners, the death of Ed Sr. coincided with the first appearance by Ed Jr., Dan's half-brother, played by Shameless star Noel Fisher. Dan has another sibling, Angela, who has yet to appear.