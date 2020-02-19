Caroline Flack's Cause of Death Revealed

Just four days after her tragic passing, Caroline Flack's cause of death has been confirmed.

According to the coroner, the former Love Island host died by suicide by hanging, multiple outlets report. At Wednesday's inquest, it was revealed that Flack was found lying on her back when the London Ambulance Service arrived on Feb. 15 and while CPR was administered, she could not be revived, E! News has learned. The 40-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Friday, the day before Flack was found unresponsive in her East London home, an ambulance was called to her house. "We were called shortly after 22:30 on February 14 to a residential property," a London Ambulance Service spokesperson previously told E! News. "Crews attended and, following a clinical assessment, the person was not taken to hospital. Due to patient confidentially we cannot comment further."

Following the devastating news, touching tributes began pouring in for the late star. While her ex Harry Styles wore a black ribbon to the 2020 Brit Awards seemingly in her honor, pal Russell Brand wrote an essay to express his grief.