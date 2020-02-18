Young Thug Is Accused of Transphobia After Misgendering Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Feb. 18, 2020 7:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Young Thug is coming under fire for misgendering Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya.

While many celebrities expressed support and praise for Dwyane and Gabrielle Union's daughter, the rapper is one of the few people to come out against Zaya. In a tweet directed at the 12-year-old, he stated, "All I wanna say to dwade son is 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' but hey live your true self."

Immediately after, Young Thug was hit with a barrage of tweets accusing him of being transphobic. Then, just a few hours later, he appeared to delete the same exact tweet. 

Neither Dwyane nor Gabrielle have responded to his controversial tweet.

It's unclear why Young Thug chose to make such a strong statement against the teen, especially he himself formerly stated he doesn't believe in gender. "In my world, you can be a gangsta with a dress or you can be a gangsta with baggy pants," he said for a Calvin Klein advertisement in 2016. "I feel like there's no such thing as gender."

Watch

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Gush Over Hair Love

Moreover, the rapper's appeared in dresses, skirts, heels and other clothing items that are typically associated with the female gender, which many people reminded him of in the responses to his inflammatory tweet.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kids, Zion, Kaavia, Instagram, Thanksgiving 2019

Instagram / Gabrielle Union

Young Thug's opinion aside, there's no one more supportive of Zaya coming out as transgender than the Wade family. Dwyane said he feels a strong responsibility to voice and share his love for Zaya, because he knows one day Zaya will be an inspiration for other people in the world. "I looked at her and said, ‘You are our leader. You are our leader and this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,'" he continued. "Right now, it's through us because she's 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her."

The basketball player later said in an interview for Good Morning America, "We get a lot of hate from people. But along the way, we, inside, together, as the Wade family, we have to be the ones to have each other's back. For us, it was important that Zaya understood that her family has her back."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Is Engaged! Relive Her and Steve Kazee's Love Story

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan Is Engaged to Steve Kazee

This Is Us

This Is Us Takes 2 Very Tense and Emotional Trips to the Family Cabin

Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, 2020 Brit Awards After Party

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Reunite at 2020 Brit Awards After-Party

Drew Carey, Amie Harwick

Drew Carey Advocates for Domestic Violence Law Reform After Amie Harwick's Murder

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Sports Large Hoop Earrings in New Photos

E-Comm: Low-Carb Snacks You Can Buy Online

15 Spicy, Sweet, Savory and Salty Low-Carb Snacks You Can Buy Online

TAGS/ Dwyane Wade , Gabrielle Union , Controversy , LGBTQ , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.