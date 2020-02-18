Jenna Dewan Is Engaged to Steve Kazee

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee!

The couple announced on Tuesday evening that they were engaged with a romantic portrait and heartwarming social media captions.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan shared, alongside a photo that showed off her diamond ring.

Additionally, Steve took to Instagram to also announce the special news.

"When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."

This exciting news comes as no surprise considering Jenna and Steve have been making plans for the future together. Their engagement comes less than a month after they revealed they expecting their first child.

The actress is already mom to 6-year-old Everly Tatum with ex-husband Channing Tatum, who is also excited about the news of little Everly having a new sibling.