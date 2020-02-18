Drew Carey Advocates for Domestic Violence Law Reform After Amie Harwick's Murder

Drew Carey is fighting for better domestic violence laws after his ex-fiancée was found dead.

Over the weekend, news broke that Amie Harwick, who was previously engaged to the Price Is Right star in 2018, was killed in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday.

She was only 38 years old.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's release, Harwick's former boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Playa Del Rey.

Officers responded to a call of a "woman screaming" in the Hollywood Hills around 1:16 a.m. that night, per the release. Apparently, Harwick's roommate went to nearby residences to call for help and later met with officers outside of their shared home. The roommate told officers that Harwick was being assaulted inside.

Per the release, police found Harwick on the ground beneath a third-story balcony and was "gravely injured" and "unresponsive."

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Harwick to a local hospital, however, she later passed away.