Proof Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Are Fashion's Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 4:00 AM
As the saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
There's no question that Cindy Crawford has been a true star in the model and fashion world for decades. Her fabulous photo shoots for magazines and jaw-dropping styles on the runway have made her an international celebrity. And as many know by now, her daughter Kaia Gerber is following in her footsteps.
In recent weeks, the 18-year-old has walked in shows at New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. And yet she still has time to attend charity events and attend basketball games with her dad Randee Gerber.
"It was a good thing that she couldn't work on the runway until she was 16. There are laws about that. After that I couldn't really hold her back," Cindy previously shared with PorterEdit. "You hope that all of the advice and guidance and role modeling that you did sticks. That's the stage of parenting when you think, 'OK, hope you can fly!'"
And boy, has this mother-daughter duo flown!
Whether supporting world-famous designers at Fashion Week or simply running errands closer to home in Malibu, these two fashion stars continue to keep fans talking with their impeccable style and twinning moments.
As Fashion Week continues, take a look at just some of their epic matching moments in our gallery below.
The two turn heads at the A Sense Of Home charity gala in Beverly Hills on Nov. 1, 2019.
Cindy Crawford went for a stroll with her daughter Kaia Gerber to kick off the new year and their duel jeans and leather jacket ensembles were so stylish.
The mother-daughter duo look identical whether they're dressed down or glammed up as they were in these statement looks (with the perfect leg pop) in December 2018.
The supermodels both showed off their fun and flirty style in complimentary colors for Mother's Day.
In April 2017, the duo attended a fashion award event and proved they both can rock fitted frocks that show off their similar fit silhouettes.
How pretty are these two women? It's insane how gorgeous they are.
Clearly their model status isn't all these two have in common...they both have legs for days and a love for shimmer frocks.
It's all in the eyes!
These might be very different dresses, but both have red hues and pretty prints that show a similarity in style and taste between the Gerber ladies.
It's in their genes, duh.
Jackets? Check. Boots? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Gorgeous wavy locks? Check. Perfect model walk? Check!
Seriously, these two are more like sisters, right?
In 2016, the mother-daughter pair dressed up as rockers for Halloween and we're having a hard time telling them apart.
Gerber looks like the spitting image of her mother in this black sleek dress.
We know they are wearing matching robes, but even if they weren't they'd still look like twins.
What's better than a jumpsuit? Wearing matching jumpsuits while relaxing with your BFF, obviously.
Gerber and Crawford both opt for leather jackets when in NYC and we love their style.
OK, maybe it's the fact that they are holding the same kind of dog in this picture, but we see a lot of similar traits in this pic.
Long locks, big sunnies and blue jeans are a staple when traveling in the Gerber house.
Mirror, mirror on the wall...
Who says you have to wear the same colors to match? In 2015, Gerber rocked a black leather jacket and top with blue jeans, while her mom donned a white leather jacket and top and dark wash jeans that were both different, but the same.
Neutrals and boots are the go-to wardrobe choices for models...especially mother-daughter models.
Even back in 2014 it was clear that Gerber was already taking after her mom with her choice of a prominent print resembling the printed-dress her mom donned at this event.
