Proof Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Are Fashion's Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo

As the saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

There's no question that Cindy Crawford has been a true star in the model and fashion world for decades. Her fabulous photo shoots for magazines and jaw-dropping styles on the runway have made her an international celebrity. And as many know by now, her daughter Kaia Gerber is following in her footsteps.

In recent weeks, the 18-year-old has walked in shows at New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. And yet she still has time to attend charity events and attend basketball games with her dad Randee Gerber.

"It was a good thing that she couldn't work on the runway until she was 16. There are laws about that. After that I couldn't really hold her back," Cindy previously shared with PorterEdit. "You hope that all of the advice and guidance and role modeling that you did sticks. That's the stage of parenting when you think, 'OK, hope you can fly!'"

And boy, has this mother-daughter duo flown!