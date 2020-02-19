Score 50% Off PUR Fully Charged Mascara for National Lash Day

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 3:30 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy National Lash Day! Didn't know that was a thing? Well now you do... and we've got the perfect way to celebrate.
If you're still looking for a holy grail mascara, or maybe you're ready to up your lash game into the stratosphere, PUR Cosmetics cult favorite Fully Charged Mascara could be exactly what you're looking for.
First things first: it's clean! Free of parabens, gluten and BPA, it's also cruelty-free, so you're checking off a lot of do-good boxes by adding this to your makeup collection. But before you worry that it's cleanness means it doesn't perform, don't fret! This mascara is the real deal. It features a special magnetic technology that relies on a polymer matrix to wrap a positively-charged elastic veil around your lashes, giving them lift, separation and definition.
As if that's not enough, it conditions and strengthens to prevent lash loss, and gives your lashes lush, full-coverage for that falsies-without-wearing-falsies look. And the best part? In celebration of National Lash Day, it's 50% off regular price!
But act fast: this deal only lasts until the end of the day. Shop PUR's Fully Charged Mascara below!
Give your lashes the ultimate boost with this age-defying formula, created to strengthen, thicken, lengthen and separate. Using the power of a magnetic polymer matrix technology to lift, separate and define your lashes, you'll have a flirty fringe unlike any you've ever seen.
Keep the good beauty vibes going by shopping for other self-care goodies, like scent-sensitive must-haves or drugstore beauty items stars use on the red carpet!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?