Harry Styles Appears to Honor Late Ex Caroline Flack at the 2020 BRIT Awards

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 18, 2020 1:32 PM

Harry Styles, The BRIT Awards 2020

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry Styles is mourning the loss of his late ex. 

On Tuesday, the "Adore You" singer stepped out on the red carpet at the 2020 BRIT Awards donning a brown suit layered over a purple sweater, but it wasn't his outfit that got people's attention. On his lapel, the 26-year-old performer wore a black ribbon, typically a symbol of mourning. It is thought that the star wore it in tribute to British TV host Caroline Flack, who he previously dated.

Flack, a former Love Island and X Factor presenter, committed suicide and was found in her east London flat on Saturday, an attorney for her family confirmed. She was 40 years old.

 "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February," her family said in a statement. "We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."

In addition to the ribbon tribute, Flack was also remembered at the BRIT Awards ceremony, where she had often appeared over the years. 

Host Jack Whitehall honored her as a "member of the Brits family" during his introduction, stating, "She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun."

"She will be sorely missed," Whitehall said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure I speak for everyone when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family."

