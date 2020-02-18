2020 Brit Awards Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 Brit Awards are back with Jack Whitehall hosting for the second year in a row.

As expected, the comedian is bringing happiness and cheer to an event that's shadowed by the death of Love Island's former host, Caroline Flack. As he started off the night, Whitehall honored the TV personality. "Over the weekend, we learned the awful news that a member of the Brits family, our friend, Caroline Flack tragically passed away," he shared. "She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I'm sure I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family."

After his tribute, Lewis Capaldi took to the stage to sing his hit song "Someone You Loved."

While Flack's death cast a somber energy over the audience, the award show regained it's upbeat tone when the awards began to be announced. To learn which artists went home winners, see the full list below!