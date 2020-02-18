2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 18, 2020 11:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lizzo, The BRIT Awards 2020

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The 2020 BRIT Awards have officially kicked off in London!

Lizzo, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and more talented musical artists have gathered at The 02 Arena for the award show. While everyone is waiting to see who picks up the awards at Tuesday night's ceremony, fans are also excited to see the award-worthy red carpet fashion. And Lizzo is definitely giving her fans a real treat with her award show style! The "Truth Hurts" artist is wearing a Hershey bar, literally!

Photos show the 31-year-old singer donning a dress that was created to look like the delicious snack.

"The best kind of chocolate," Lizzo captioned a red carpet photo of herself, while also giving shout-outs to her Moschino dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Judith Leiber bag. The superstar is also wearing Sophia Webster shoes for the ceremony.

It's an extra special night for Lizzo, who is up for her first BRIT Award! Lizzo is nominated in the Best International Female Artist category at the ceremony.

Photos

BRIT Awards 2020: Red Carpet Arrivals

Before we find out who won all of the awards, we're taking a look at all of celeb style on the red carpet!

Check out all of the stars arriving to the 2020 BRIT Awards in the gallery below!

Harry Styles, The BRIT Awards 2020

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry Styles

The One Direction star, who is nominated and performing at the award show, can be seen wearing a black ribbon on the red carpet. Many fans believe this is a tribute to Styles' ex, Caroline Flack, who tragically passed away over the weekend. The black ribbon reflects a state of mourning or remembrance.

Niall Horan, The BRIT Awards 2020

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Niall Horan

Styles' One Direction bandmate was very supportive of the "Adore You" singer on the red carpet. When asked if he gives Styles any performing advice, Horan told reporter Yasmin Evans, "He doesn't need it. We've done enough performances between us over the years to know what to do...he deserves it, the album is phenomenal, the single is flying."

Hailee Steinfeld, The BRIT Awards 2020

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Sheer sensation! The "Wrong Direction" star struck a pose on the red carpet in this sheer blue dress.

Article continues below

Lizzo, The BRIT Awards 2020

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lizzo

A snack! Lizzo gave everyone a treat with this Hershey bar ensemble. As she told her fans, "The best kind of chocolate."

Melanie C, The BRIT Awards 2020

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Melanie C

Girl power! The Spice Girls star hit the red carpet in this chic design ahead of the ceremony.

Billie Eilish, The BRIT Awards 2020

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

Bold in Burberry! The "Ocean Eyes" star, who is up for International Female Solo Artist at the ceremony, paired her Burberry ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including the Tiffany HardWear graduated link necklace and rings from the Tiffany T collection.

Article continues below

Charli XcX, The BRIT Awards 2020

Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media

Charli XCX

The "Boys" singer had cameras flashing as she stepped onto the red carpet in this tulle dress. Charli is nominated for British Female Solo Artist at the award show.

Ellie Goulding, The BRIT Awards 2020, WTF Widget

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ellie Goulding

The "Love Me Like You Do" artist, who has previously won two BRIT Awards, added an extra pop of color to the red carpet.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lizzo, The BRIT Awards 2020

Lizzo's Hershey's Chocolate Dress at the 2020 Brit Awards Will Give You a Sweet Tooth

Harry Styles, The BRIT Awards 2020

2020 Brit Awards Winners: The Complete List

Caroline Aaron Calls "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Cast Titans

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Celebrate Valentine's Day With the Cutest Pics of E! Couples

Bridesmaids Movie

The Best Movies to Watch If You Are Single This Valentine's Day

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Superbowl

Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy Turns 3! Take a Look at Their Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Romantic Comedy Movie Tournament

Rom-Com Movie Tournament: And the Winner Is...

TAGS/ Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Style , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.