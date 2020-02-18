Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Arrested for Domestic Battery

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, spent part of Valentine's Day behind bars.

The Teton County Sheriff's public information officer told E! News Hickerson was arrested in the early morning of Feb. 14 and was booked in Wyoming for alleged domestic battery. TMZ was first to identify Panettiere as the alleged victim in the incident.

According to documents obtained by E! News, which do not identify Panettiere, authorities state that the couple got into a fight and Hickerson hit the woman "with a closed fist on the right side of her face."

The Teton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a disturbance at a Jackson home around 1:50 a.m., the documents state. The caller told the police an intoxicated man was locked out of the private residence because he had punched his girlfriend in the face.

Hickerson was in the driveway upon the deputies' arrival and claimed Panettiere was in the house "saying he beat the f--k out of me." Hickerson avoided answering questions about whether he punched the 30-year-old actress. However, Hickerson claimed he hired a private chef to be there so he "wouldn't be accused of bulls--t."