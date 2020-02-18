What's Really Going on Between Bachelor Nation's Chris Bukowski and Katrina Badowski

New couple alert in Bachelor Nation? Not so fast!

On Valentine's Day, Bachelor in Paradise alum Chris Bukowski was spotted enjoying dinner in Chicago with The Bachelor's Katrina Badowski.

In fact, an onlooker told us it was just the two of them enjoying dinner at Bandit. "There wasn't any obvious PDA outside of the typical conversation, jokes and laughing," an eyewitness shared. But before the rumors really start that these two are in a romantic relationship, a source assures us that these two are not dating.

"They've hung out before. They get along and really like each other but they're not a couple," our source shared with E! News exclusively. "They are friends."

Besides, it's only been about two months since news broke that Chris and Katie Morton had called off their engagement after a romantic Bachelor in Paradise proposal.

"We've reached a point in our story where we agree it's best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that's the base of our relationship, and it's what is most natural for us," Chris said in an Instagram post. "We are incredibly thankful for the support we've received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey—from Paradise to this moment."