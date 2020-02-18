Why Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Were Not "Supposed to Be Friends"

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are co-stars and co-executive producers, but their lives weren't likely to intertwine.

The two megawatt actresses are set to star opposite each other in the upcoming Hulu miniseries adaptation of Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere, in which they play mothers in the same city. Per Variety, Witherspoon brought the book to her fellow Time's Up member as a potential collaboration.

However, as is a theme of their project, the stars' origins are far from similar—and their differences aren't lost on them. "In the real world, Reese and I are not supposed to be friends," Washington told Variety. "I grew up in the Bronx a block away from the projects, and she grew up in Nashville, Tennessee."

Those contrasting backgrounds gave the stars much to discuss behind the scenes as they built their venture together. As Variety put it, "Washington and Witherspoon talked in-depth about their vastly different upbringings and their levels of awareness about the inextricable intersections of race and privilege in America."