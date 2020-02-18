Saved By the Bell's Lark Voorhies Reacts to Not Being Included in Reboot

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 18, 2020 10:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Saved By the Bell's upcoming reboot will be missing one familiar face.

Close to five months after news broke that the show will be revived on NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock, one original cast member is speaking out about her future with the show.

In a preview clip for Wednesday's all-new Dr. Oz Show, Lark Voorhies says she was not asked to participate.

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved By the Bell reunion as well as other cast members events, yet of course," she revealed to Dr. Oz. "I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."

During her rare television interview, Lark is expected to open up about her mental health challenges.

Photos

All the Information on the New Saved By the Bell

She also addresses her former castmates who have reunited both on and off-screen. When looking back at reunions posted on social media, Lark expressed her hopes that she could be included.

Lark Voorhies, Dr. Oz

Sony Pictures Television

"They have the right to do that and they're happy in their element and they can have it, certainly," she shared. "Family isn't kept complete without its lead."

Anchored by original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, the new Saved By the Bell is expected to tell the story of a crop of students from a variety of socioeconomic factors.

In fact, Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into trouble for closing too many low-income high schools. To fix his problem, he sends affected students to the highest performing schools, including Bayside High.

A premiere date has yet to be announced but you can watch Lark's interview on The Dr. Oz Show this Wednesday. Check your local listings online.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Teen Mom OG

From Legal Trouble to Vow Renewals, the New Teen Mom OG Trailer Is Full of Ups and Downs

The Bachelor, Listen to Your Heart

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Looks Suitably Dramatic in First Promo

Little Fires Everywhere, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington

Why Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Were Not "Supposed to Be Friends"

90 Day Fiance

Are These 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Couples Still Together?

Lark Voorhies Feels Shunned By "Saved By the Bell" Stars

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Jimmy Jabs Return in Meaty, Musical Sneak Peek

Ice T, Celebrity Ghost Stories

See Ice-T and Coco Experience the Paranormal on Celebrity Ghost Stories

TAGS/ Saved by the Bell , Dr. Oz , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.