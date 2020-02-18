Why Demi Lovato Is the "Most Free" She's Ever Felt In Her Life

Demi Lovato is not willing to "destroy" her mental health to look a certain way.

The "Anyone" singer is opening up about her journey in the spotlight, and how she's putting her health first. In a deeply personal new interview with Ashley Graham for the model's Pretty Big Deal podcast, released on Tuesday, Lovato explained how she's focusing on loving and accepting her body, instead of trying to spend her days in the gym.

"I have a bunch of people that I work with in the recovery aspect of my life, one of them is a dietician, one of them is a therapist," Lovato told Graham, adding that her dietician suggested that she needed to focus on body acceptance over body positivity. "Now when I look in the mirror and I start to have a negative thought, I don't stop and say, 'No, you're beautiful, you're gorgeous, I love you, you're perfect the way you are.' Because I don't believe that."