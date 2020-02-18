Why Bachelor Nation Thinks Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Secretly Got Married

Just married?

Bachelor in Paradise couple Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are sparking marriage rumors! The speculation started over Valentine's Day weekend when Caelynn shared a sweet tribute to her beau on Instagram. Alongside a picture of the couple in Yosemite National Park, Caelynn wrote, "Life is so much better with you in it. Happy Valentine's Day."

In the comments of the post, a fan told the couple to "get married," to which Caelynn replied that they "already did."

While it's likely that Caelynn is just joking with her followers, the couple's recent social media activity is still raising some eyebrows. On Sunday, Dean took to his Instagram to share photos of him and Caelynn, along with their adorable dog, from their time at Mirror Lake Loop Trail.

Dean captioned the post with the lyrics, "don't you know happiness isn't a place, it's a road you take."

In the comments, Caelynn told Dean that their weekend trip was the "best honeymoon ever."