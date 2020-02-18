On My Block Season 3 Teaser Answers the Cliffhanger Question (Sort Of)

Just when you thought everything was going to be back to normal for the Freeridge kids, Netflix is here to remind you nothing is ever normal for the crew from On My Block.

Season three officially has a premiere date—March 11, 2020—and a first teaser that finds Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao) and Jamal (Brett Gray) in hot water. See it below.

Netflix's official description for the third season doesn't provide many more hints: "They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher."

Season two ended with the four characters kidnapped in the season finale and it looks like things pick off right where they left off. Following the second season drop in March 2019, the show was in limbo over cast contract negotiations, according to Deadline.