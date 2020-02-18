NASCAR's Ryan Newman In "Serious Condition" After Terrifying Daytona 500 Crash

The NASCAR community has been rocked by a terrifying accident involving Ryan Newman.

During the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night, the 2008 champion's car was tapped by fellow competitor Ryan Blaney, causing Newman to lose control of his vehicle. Footage shows his car flipping through the air several times before catching on fire and sliding down the track on its roof.

Immediately following the shocking accident, the 42-year-old was rushed to a local Florida hospital, where he currently remains. "Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center," NASCAR said in a statement on Twitter. "He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."