Justin Bieber Reflects on the Attention He Received After Crying in Public

There's always more than what meets the eye.

Back in the summer of 2018, Justin Bieber made headlines after paparazzi caught he music superstar looking visibly upset in New York City.

Of course outlets speculated as to why the "Yummy" singer was crying while sitting next to Hailey Baldwin Bieber. And while Justin addressed the photos briefly in August 2018, he's shedding more light into the images this week.

In his 10-part YouTube Originals docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons, the singer looked back on what could have possibly caused the tears.

"I'm just being a normal person and crying," he shared in the latest episode via People. "When I'm in the media and I look at things on the Internet and people are like, ‘Justin's upset, why is he upset?' It's like, they don't give me permission to be upset. I don't have permission to be, you know, human and shed tears."