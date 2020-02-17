You Have to See Sharon Osbourne's Hair "Transformation" 18 Years in the Making

Say hello to a whole new style on Sharon Osbourne.

After nearly two decades of coloring her hair, The Talk co-host has decided to switch things up in the beauty department.

Ladies and gentlemen, we were not ready for this "total transformation" on President's Day weekend.

As seen on celebrity hair colorist Jack Martin's Instagram, Sharon decided to say goodbye to her red locks and hello to a platinum blonde style.

"Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation. Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years," Jack explained on social media. "She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on TV almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs. I didn't promise Sharon anything but I told her I will try my best."