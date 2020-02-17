Ayesha Curry Straddles Stephen Curry in Sexy Vacation Photo

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are turning up the heat during this vacation.

The 31-year-old basketball star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of himself enjoying some fun in the sun with his 30-year-old wife. The sexy snap showed the athlete holding the cookbook author close as she wrapped her legs around his waist and licked his forehead.

"Vacation vibes with my one and only," he captioned the pic. "Like dat!"

Although, Ayesha had a few thoughts on her hubby's post.

"You coulda at least popped a filter on this," she wrote in the comments section. "I love you though."

According to Ayesha's Instagram account, the couple appears to be spending time in Cabo San Lucas. During the trip, the celebrities enjoyed everything from kayaking and whale watching to golfing and singing. They even sat down for a tasting.

They also made time to wish each other a happy Valentine's Day.