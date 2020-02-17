Drew Carey Breaks Silence on Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick's Death

Drew Carey is mourning the death of Amie Harwick.

The 61-year-old comedian and host paid tribute to his ex-fiancée in a Twitter tribute on Monday.

"I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," he wrote alongside a photo of the duo.

The picture appeared to be taken around a past holiday season as it showed Carey and Harwick sitting on a red throne and posing alongside toy polar bears and Christmas trees.

Harwick, a Hollywood-based therapist, was killed on Saturday at the age of 38. According to a news release shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, the LAPD responded to a call of a "woman screaming" in the Hollywood Hills at around 1:16 a.m. that day. Harwick's roomate met the officers out on the street once they arrived and told them Harwick was being assaulted inside of the residence. Per the release, the roommate had jumped over a wall and gone to nearby residences to call for help.