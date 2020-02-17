Watch a Naked KJ Apa Flash His Bare Butt for Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday

KJ Apa bared it all for Ellen DeGeneres' birthday.

The Riverdale star appeared on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained why he flashed the TV star in a recent celebratory tribute.

During the interview, the comedian played the video she had received from the 22-year-old actor in honor of her 62nd trip around the sun, which took place in January.

"What's going on, Ellen? It's KJ," he said in the clip. "I hear it's your birthday. So, happy birthday. I'm hoping to meet you one of these days. And yeah hope you have a really special day."

There was just one catch: Apa did the entire video in his birthday suit. Viewers even saw the reflection of his bare butt when he turned the camera. However, DeGeneres' team covered it up with a peach emoji.

"I need to tan my ass, I think," Apa said after the video aired. "I've got a really white ass."