Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "Relaxing" Valentine's Day Vacation

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated Valentine's Day with a romantic getaway.

An insider told E! News the couple marked the special occasion with a trip to Cabo.

"Kanye was in town for a few days working on music, and Kim flew in to meet him at the last minute on Friday evening," the source told E! News. "She was taken to a private villa where she met Kanye. They had a very quiet two-night stay at their private villa."

According to the insider, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 42-year-old rapper enjoyed massages from a masseuse and had their meals prepared by a chef at the house.

"It was relaxing and peaceful," the source continued. "They never left and just enjoyed one-on-one time."

Kim also posted a few pictures from the trip, including a snapshot of the couple overlooking the ocean and an infinity pool.

"Little slice of Heaven for Valentine's Day," she wrote on Instagram along with the hashtag #SurpriseTrip.

The insider said Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were also in town but "were staying at a home in a different part of Cabo."