Dwyane Wade Shares His Favorite Off-the-Court Kobe Bryant Memory

Dwyane Wade is still mourning the loss of his friend and colleague, Kobe Bryant.

It was only a month ago that the legendary basketball player passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. In addition to his death, Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others were also victims in the accident.

On Saturday evening, Wade opened up about his friendship with the late Lakers star at the Stance Spades Tournament during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.

"It still doesn't feel real," he told E! News' Rocsi Diaz. "The one thing we're trying to do is we're trying to continue his legacy... by continuing to live life. For me, I'm in my second act, as Kobe was in, so I look at it [as] 'Alright, Kob. I gotta do my job to lead the next generation.' Right now, I feel like it's my job to lead."

"There's so much more to life. I miss my friend... we all do," he continued. "I feel like we all lost a loved one. But he left such an incredible legacy and so many memories behind that we all keep talking about everyday."