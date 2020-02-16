Justin Bieber Finally Shaves His Mustache After the Internet Begged Him to

It's the end of an era... for Justin Bieber's mustache.

After the internet begged the "Yummy" singer to get rid of his facial hair, it appears Justin finally listened to his fans' feedback. On Sunday afternoon, the 25-year-old pop star revealed his new lewk on social media.

"I shaved," he declared on Instagram to his 127 million followers, alongside a selfie that showed off his major transformation. "MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time."

Moreover, he captioned his image, "Baby face BIEB," which was quite possibly a reference to the many fans who pleaded for him to shave.

Just last month, Beliebers banded together for one mission: to get the "Sorry" singer to part ways with his facial hair.

"Justin I love you but please shave," one follower expressed. "Justin please shave that thing off your baby face," another person said.