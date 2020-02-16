Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrates Baby Shower With Modern Family Co-Stars

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's onscreen family was on hand to celebrate the upcoming arrival of his and husband Justin Mikita's first child.

The actor's Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hylandattended the couple's baby shower, which was held at a private residence and featured a backyard pool performance from male synchronized swimmers, set to a medley of songs that included Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time."

"If you don't have this at your baby shower you're not doing it right," Hyland wrote on her Instagram Story. "Just sayin."

"Congratulations Jesse and Justin!!!❤️❤️❤️[three baby emojis] we luv iuu!!!" Vergara wrote on Instagram.

Other celebrity guests included Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, actor Colton Haynes, singer Betty Who, hairstylist Jen Atkin and Broadway actress Shoshana Bean, who serenaded Ferguson and Mikita with her cover of Scott Alan's song "Home."

Ferguson, 44, revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January that he and Mikita are expecting a baby in July.