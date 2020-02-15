Kelly Osbourne and More Stars Pay Tribute to Host Caroline Flack

The world is mourning the loss of host Caroline Flack.

On Saturday, news broke the television personality had passed away. She was only 40 years old.

According to a lawyer for the Flack family, Caroline took her own life. She was found in her east London flat on Saturday.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

The 40-year-old star was best known for hosting the U.K. reality shows The X Factor and Love Island.

Upon hearing about Flack's death, many have taken to social media to share their condolences, including celebrities, British TV personalities, Love Island contestants and more.

"Words are way more powerful than you think...," Kelly Osbourne wrote on Instagram. "Never forgot [sic] to tell your loved ones that you love them. What a special person @carolineflack was."