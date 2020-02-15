Kate Middleton Opens Up About Motherhood in Podcast Interview: 10 Things We Learned

Even Kate Middleton struggles with mom guilt.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, mother of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 and 1/2, opened up about being a mother, her parenting style, her difficult pregnancies and her own childhood in a rare solo interview for Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, released on Saturday.

"I have found a new enjoyment out of life," she said about motherhood.

Here are 10 things we learned:

1. The Mom Guilt Is Real: When asked if she struggles with mom guilt, Kate said, "Yes, absolutely. I think anyone who doesn't...is actually lying. Yeah, all the time."

Questioning your own decisions and your own judgments, she said, "starts from the moment you have a baby."

"But also, you know, I feel a huge responsibility because the amount of what I've learned over the last few years, it's so fascinating and I definitely would have done things differently, even during my pregnancy, that I wouldn't have done now, knowing the importance of the early years," she said. "The emotional well-being of the mother directly impacts the baby that you're growing...I was a lot more aware of it the third time around than I was the first time around."

Being a mother, Kate said, means knowing to "compromise."

2. She Wants to Appreciate the "Simple Things": "I think the things that really resonate with me most is the simple things and I see that even now with my own children, is actually, life now is so busy, so distracting, and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment," Kate said. "I remember that from my childhood—doing the simple things, going for walks together—and that's really what I try to do with my children as well, because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures as a parent. And I think these experiences as well mean so much to children and the world that they're in, which is a real adventure, really, for them."

Kate also said, "I think as parents, we have to try and remember through the complications of our children growing up, that ultimately it's the really simple things that really do matter and if nothing else, that's what I really try and remind myself on daily basis."