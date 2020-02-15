Sex and the City's Lynn Cohen Dead at 86

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 8:12 AM

Lynn Cohen

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Sex and the City star Lynn Cohen has died at age 86.

The actress, who played Miranda's Ukrainian housekeeper and nanny Magda in the hit HBO series and movies, passed away on Friday, her rep confirmed to E! News.

"Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ," Sarah Jessica Parker, who played main character Carrie Bradshaw, wrote on Instagram.

Willie Garson, who played her BFF Stanford, commented with a series of red heart and crying emojis.

Cohen, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, began her onscreen acting career in the '80s, when she also made her Broadway debut in a revival of the play Orpheus Descending. A decade later, she mostly starred in small films and also began a recurring role on Law & Order as Judge Elizabeth Mizener.

The actress' big break came in 2000, when she joined Sex and the City. She also notably played Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the 2005 film Munich.

In recent years, she appeared on shows like Nurse Jackie, Damages, The Affair and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In 2013, she played Mags in the movie The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Cohen is survived by her husband, Ronald.

