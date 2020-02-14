Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse Into Her Parenting Style in Rare Interview

Kate Middleton speaks candidly about motherhood in an unprecedented new interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

In what marks her first-ever podcast appearance, the Duchess of Cambridge details her own upbringing and life as a mom to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis. Kate partnered with Happy Mum, Happy Baby host Giovanna Fletcher to promote her latest initiative focused on early childhood development. This past month, Kate launched the "Five Big Questions" survey, which asks those across the U.K. to generate conversation surrounding the importance and long-term impact of a person's earliest years.

When asked to share which aspects from her own childhood she hopes to pass on to her own children, Kate had this to say.

"One is quality of relationships," the royal shared. "So, those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood. I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."