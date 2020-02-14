Halsey and Evan Peters Make a Splash on Their First Valentine's Day in Switzerland

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 2:58 PM
Halseyand Evan Peters are taking the plunge this Valentine's Day!
As the pop star continues the European leg of her Manic World Tour, she and her actor beau celebrated their first V-Day among the picturesque Swiss mountains. The lovebirds enjoyed some R&R between tour dates in Ennetbürgen, Switzerland.
Halsey shared an Instagram snapshot of her atop Evan's shoulders in a jacuzzi, writing, "Life is going 'swimmingly.' Happy Valentine's Day."
The "You Should Be Sad" songstress and American Horror Story star were first romantically linked last October. A source told E! News at the time that a mutual friend connected the pair shortly after Halsey split from British rocker Yungblud, and they've been practically inseparable ever since.
On Evan's 33rd birthday this past month, Halsey shared a sweet tribute to her man.
"Happy birthday darling," she gushed on Instagram. "I can't imagine a world without you in it."
See how more of your favorite stars are spreading love this Valentine's Day right here.
