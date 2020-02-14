Vanessa Bryant Sends Love to Her "Forever Valentine" Kobe Bryant in Touching Tribute

Vanessa Bryant is sending even more love to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant this Valentine's Day.

She took to Instagram on Friday to post a special tribute to her late husband, as well as their beloved GiGi. Vanessa's post was a throwback photo of her sitting on Kobe's lap, the basketball star kissing her cheek as she smiled for the camera. The song playing overtop the photo is Lauryn Hill's "Tell Him." In her caption, the 37-year-old revealed that Valentine's Day was the former Lakers player's favorite holiday.

As she wrote in the touching tribute to her late husband, "To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine's Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. song: Tell Him @mslaurynhill."

She also posted the image and song on her Instagram Story.