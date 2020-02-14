EXCLUSIVE!

Jenelle Evans Sounds Off on David Eason Relationship Rumors

Jenelle Evans is setting the record straight.

On Friday, the Teen Mom alum spoke with E! News about the status of her relationship with David Eason, noting that the two have not reconciled despite reports claiming that they had. In her interview, she also shared that she's "sick" of the speculation around their relationship and their lack of privacy.  

"Nope, not right now," she said, confirming that they are not back together. "Just co-parenting. No one knows anything and I'm sick of everyone trying to guess my life. I have no privacy no matter what I do." As for those living together rumors, Evans, who is mom to Jace Evans, 10, Kaiser Griffith, 5, and Ensley Eason, 2, added, "No, he lives at the North Carolina house that we own together. I still have my apartment."

Back in October 2019, Evans announced that she was divorcing Eason after two years of marriage via social media, where she shared that she had started to "look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes."

"The kids and I have moved away from David," she said. "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked me how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together."

Mirroring her statement, a source close to the couple told E! News, "They have no plans to get back together. Jenelle was in North Carolina last month getting some of her things out of her home…There is no real change to their relationship situation."

This news came after Evans suffered months of turmoil at Eason's expense when it was revealed that he had killed their family dog in September 2019. In light of the incident, MTV fired Evans from Teen Mom 2 and the couple temporarily lost custody of their kids. She regained custody five weeks later and filed a restraining order against Eason, but dropped it.

After moving on from Eason, Evans told E! News that her three children are now her top priority. "Yes, they are great," she said. "A handful though," adding that she'll be spending Valentine's Day with her little ones. According to Evans, the day will be on the low-key side. "Just hanging out with all the kids today," she said of her plans. "Only Jace knows it's Valentine's Day."

