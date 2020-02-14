Chris Harrison and More Bachelor Nation Stars Mourn Super Fan’s Death From Cancer

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chris Harrison

Instagram

Bachelor Nation just gained an angel. 

Over the years, the show The Bachelor has become far more than a reality TV show, but a family. This week, it was revealed that the fans and contestants of the show lost one of their biggest supporters. Host Chris Harrison took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that his friend Kim White had passed away after more than five years battling cancer

"#BachelorNation lost one of its biggest fans today and I lost a dear friend. I met @kimcankickit about 7 years ago by coincidence at a concert in LA. She was a young beautiful woman who'd just been handed the news she would be dying soon of cancer," the longtime host wrote in a sweet tribute to his friend. "I told her that year if she was healthy enough I'd like to have her as my guest at the After the Final Rose special. She made it that year and I told her as long as she had the strength, from then on, she had a seat in the front row. Kim made it to every live special I've hosted since and a friendship and love was formed that changed my life." 

Watch

Look Back at the First Pilot on The Bachelor, Jake Pavelka

He continued, "There were years Kim was completely bald and looked like she could barely stand but she was there. She endured more surgeries and procedures than any human I'll ever know, yet her spirit and faith endured. To say she was strong, courageous and brave would be a gross understatement. To say I learned so much and gained so much perspective from her would be falling short of her true impact."

He went on to share Kim's greatest life accomplishment—being a wife and a mother. "We laughed, we cried our eyes out and we cussed. The only thing Kim was ever really sad or disappointed about was her guilt of not being a better wife and mother," Chris revealed. "Yes, even in excruciating agony and relentless battles all she cared about is how much she was loving others. I know the rest of her body failed her but her heart sure as hell didn't. It was as pure as her eyes were blue."

Chris closed his sentiments thanking his friend for their time together and resting in the fact that she is finally at peace now. 

"I will miss my friend very much. I will miss looking in the front row and seeing her beautiful loving smile. I'll miss our texts and FT's where we talked about the show but mostly about life and what was next. Kim was always looking for the next battle, the next step, the next accomplishment," he shared. "I'm grateful this beautiful soul came into my life. She truly touched everyone she met and that is the definition of living. She's free of that broken body she was given and I find tremendous peace in that. But a beautiful girl lost her mom a wonderful loving man @heyurkimshusband lost his wife and I lost a true friend. I love you Kim!"

Photos

Deaths That Rocked Bachelor Nation

Lots of members from Bachelor Nation were quick to share their own thoughts on his post. Including Chris' girlfriend Lauren Zima who showed support for her love with three heart emojis. Former Bachelor Ben Higgins also reached out to show his support. "Wow, she radiates a light into this world," he commented on the post. "This is tough, but I am so lucky to have met her." 

JoJo Fletcheralso extended her condolences to the host for his loss. Saying, "She was such a beautiful soul. Loved getting the chance to meet her. Praying for her loved ones." 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Is a Musical Superhero Show, With a Very Personal Twist

American Idol

What the American Idol Judges Have Learned About Telling Contestants No

90 Day Fiance

Will 90 Day Fiancé's Tania and Syngin Divorce Over Wanting Kids?

Exclusive: "90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All" Peek

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Pays Tribute to Chrissy Teigen's Feet in Hilarious Valentine's Day Video

High Fidelity, Zoe Kravitz, Hulu

Hulu's High Fidelity Is a Heavy Dose of Nostalgia Set in Present Day

Zoe Kravitz Reacts to Being in "High Fidelity" Like Her Mom

TAGS/ Chris Harrison , The Bachelor , Reality TV , TV , Death , Tragedy , Cancer , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.