Gigi Hadid Confirms Her Relationship Status with Zayn Malik in Valentine's Day Post

by emily belfiore | Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 11:46 AM

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Candids

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have made their romance Instagram official.

On Friday, the model confirmed that their on-again-off-again relationship is back on with a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to honor the former boybander. Taking place on her @gisposible account, where Gigi shows off her love of photography with her disposable camera, the 24-year-old shared a snapshot of Zayn from one of their previous adventures.

"HEY VALENTINE," she captioned the picture. "Z on the farm. December 2019."

Last month, a source confirmed to E! News that the fan-favorite couple had reconciled following their January 2019 split. To ring in the "PILLOWTALK" singer's 27th birthday, Gigi threw Zayn a special dinner at Il Buco in NYC. Also on hand to celebrate the occasion was Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid and her siblings Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, who was joined by his girlfriend singer Dua Lipa.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," the insider told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."

Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Cutest Moments

"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the source continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

According to the source, the Hadids are thrilled to see the couple back together. "Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn. They all have always treated him like part of the family."

Before making their love official on the ‘Gram, Gigi and Zayn had sparked reconciliation rumors over the holidays.

Back in December, the model shared a picture of a chicken curry pasta salad recipe she had made, which fans realized came from Zayn's mother Tricia Malik. Further fueling speculation that they'd gotten back together, Mamma Malik reposted Gigi's image to her account.  

And recently, the runway star hinted that Zayn was her beau again with a not-so sly post, where she snapped a picture of her bedside table, which featured a Polaroid of her and the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer sharing a sweet embrace.

