Amy Schumer's Valentine's Day Tribute to Her Husband Is a Royal Flush

Amy Schumer's Instagram is a delight. And it's no different this Valentine's Day.

The comedian shared a hilarious post in honor of her husband, Chris Fischer, on her Instagram account on Friday, but she and her hubby aren't actually featured in the photo. Rather than share a selfie of her husband or their son, Gene, Schumer posted a shot of Queen Elizabeth IIand Prince Philip. And her caption is not to be missed.

As the star hilariously wrote, "Baby without you I'm nothing. I'm your ride or die. Anybody steps to you they'll get smacked. I love having sex with you too. It's about twice a week now which is pretty good. Sorry I caught what our son had and had diarrhea on our anniversary and that I'm puking on valentines. Anyway you're my partner Philip."

This isn't the first time this week Schumer has expressed her love for Fischer on the 'Gram, and it's not the first time she's channeled the Royals in her posts (more on this later). Just yesterday, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and the Trainwreck star couldn't help but gush over her love.