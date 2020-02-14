See Nicole Kidman, John Legend and More Hollywood Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2020

Love is in the air, ladies and gentlemen!

Valentine's Day is officially here meaning couples across the country are pulling out all the steps to make sure today is extra romantic. Whether it's a fabulous gift, delicious dinner or lavish weekend getaway, February 14 is all about celebrating love of yourself and for others.

When it comes to Hollywood's biggest stars, they are celebrating in a wide variety of ways.

For some, heartfelt Instagram posts have our hearts a flutter. Others are executing date nights we could only dream of. And for a few, it's all about showering their kids with a few hugs, kisses and tasty treats. Oh yes, it's a big day for chocolate.

But no matter your budget or relationship status, today is the perfect day to give thanks to the people you love. And who knows: Maybe cupid will strike its arrow when you least expect it.