See Nicole Kidman, John Legend and More Hollywood Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2020

Love is in the air, ladies and gentlemen!

Valentine's Day is officially here meaning couples across the country are pulling out all the steps to make sure today is extra romantic. Whether it's a fabulous gift, delicious dinner or lavish weekend getaway, February 14 is all about celebrating love of yourself and for others.

When it comes to Hollywood's biggest stars, they are celebrating in a wide variety of ways.

For some, heartfelt Instagram posts have our hearts a flutter. Others are executing date nights we could only dream of. And for a few, it's all about showering their kids with a few hugs, kisses and tasty treats. Oh yes, it's a big day for chocolate.  

But no matter your budget or relationship status, today is the perfect day to give thanks to the people you love. And who knows: Maybe cupid will strike its arrow when you least expect it.

Without further ado, take a look at our gallery below and see how Hollywood is ringing in the most romantic day of the year.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Valentines Day, Instagram

Instagram

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Switching things up, the longtime loves ring in Valentine's Day with a fun-filled trip to Dolly Parton's Dollywood in Tennessee. 

John Legend, Luna, Valentines Day, Instagram

Instagram; Getty Images

John Legend

To make Valentine's Day extra special for his children Luna, 3, and Miles, 20 months, The Voice judge surprises the adorable tots with some heart-shaped pancakes.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Valentines Day, Instagram

Instagram; Shutterstock

Chip & Joanna Gaines

The dad of five puts his love for the Fixer Upper star on full display with an epic present. "Jo loves love notes!" the HGTV star wrote on Instagram.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Valentine's Day

Instagram

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

The newlywed Lizzie McGuire star celebrates a day early so she could spend some quality time with her hubby before he hit the road with his band Winnetka Bowling League.

Frankie Grande, Valentines Day, Instagram

Instagram

Frankie Grande

For his part, the Big Brother star and his boyfriend Hale Leon hosts a game date to celebrate the holiday of romance together.

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth, Valentines Day, Instagram

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show star and her husband Jim Toth keep their Valentine's Day low-key with a trip to the farmers' market.

Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin, Valentines Day, Instagram

Instagram

Miranda Lambert

The "Tin Man" singer soaks up the sun with her husband Brendan Mcloughlin to kick off their romantic celebrations.

Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Valentines Day, Instagram

Instagram

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray

February 14 also marks the debut of the country singer's self-titled sophomore album, which she gushed ray was "the heartbeat" of.

Zoe Deschanel, Valentines Day, Instagram

Instagram

Zooey Deschanel

For her first Valentine's Day with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, it looks like the New Girl alum received some gorgeous flowers.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Valentines Day, Instagram

Instagram; Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham

Feeling the love, the fashion designer treats her little girl Harper, 8, to a Valentine's Day-inspired breakfast.

Jenna Kramer, Valentines Day, Instagram

Instagram

Jana Kramer

The country singer has a cozy Valentine's Day at home with her husband Mike Caussin and their little love bugs Jolie, 4, and Jace, 15 months.

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Valentines Day, Instagram

Instagram

Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne

Taking to Instagram, the Pretty Little Liars alum and the model used the romantic holiday to show their support for Stand Up To Cancer's #KissCancerGoodbye Campaign. "A kiss with a cause," Benson wrote. "This Valentine's Day when you share a photo of you and a loved one— a significant other, a friend, a pet—you can also raise awareness and help create a future with more survivors thanks to @su2c #KissCancerGoodbye campaign."

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Kathryn Hahn, Parks and Recreation, Reunion

Instagram / Aubrey Plaza

Kathryn Hahn, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza & Amy Poehler

Pop culture fans are treated to a Parks and Recreation reunion this Galentine's Day!

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Valentine's Day 2020

Instagram

Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval

"Skipping the crazy Valentine's Day restaurant rush by having a little celebration last night with my love," the Vanderpump Rules star shared on Instagram.

Kate Hudson, Valentine's Day 2020

Instagram

Kate Hudson

"We're GALENTINING real early #HappyGalentinesDay," the actress shared on Instagram while raising a glass of her very own King St. Vodka.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

It's V-Day! The E! reality TV star hits up her pal Stassie Karanikolaou's Valentine's Day bash.

Bella Thorne, Valentine's Day 2020

Instagram

Bella Thorne

"Is there ever enough roses...really?" the actress gushed on Instagram. 

Heather Dubrow, Terry Dubrow, Valentine's Day 2020

Instagram

Heather Dubrow

"Family Valentines Day!!!! I love this tradition but we had to do it a little early this year!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "Hear all about it on #heatherdubrowsworld podcast!"

Chloe Bridges , Valentine's Day 2020

Miller Lite

Chloe Bridges

How's this for a thoughtful gift?! The actress gifts fiancé Adam Devine with a beer bouquet made up of 12 cans of Miller Lite.

Raquel Leviss, Valentine's Day 2020

Tasia Noelle Photo

Raquel Leviss

The Vanderpump Rules star enjoys Skybar's new s'mores dish in Victoria's Secret pajamas while celebrating Galaentine's Day at Mondrian LA.

Nick Viall, Valentine's Day 2020

Dunkin'

Nick Viall

The Bachelor star is swapping roses for Dunkin' donuts this Valentine's Day.

Andi Dorfman, Valentine's Day 2020

Mars Wrigley US

Andi Dorfman

The Bachelorette star celebrates Galentine's Day and new connections at Mars Wrigley's Sweet ReTREAT featuring Bumble.

Cheslie Kryst, Zozibini Tunzi, Valentine's Day 2020

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Cheslie Kryst & Zozibini Tunzi

Miss USA 2019 joins Miss Universe 2019 in celebrating Valentines Day at Planet Hollywood Times Square. 

Kristian Haggerty, Taylor Blake, Valentine's Day 2020

Instagram

Kristian Haggerty

"Will you be my valentine?" the Bachelor in Paradise star shared on Instagram while posing with Taylor Blake. "#thethingaboutharry out this Saturday on @freeform."

