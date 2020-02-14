Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Confirms Hopper Is Alive

He's alive!

Netflix has just dropped the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 4! The teaser, which clocks in at just under a minute, reveals the fate of Hopper (David Harbour). While the beloved character was believed to have been killed at the end of season three, the "From Russia With Love..." teaser reveals that Hopper is alive...but he's currently imprisoned in Russia.

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!" Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer said in a statement amid Friday's teaser release. "Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other."

"Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," the producers tease.