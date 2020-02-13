See Robert Pattinson as The Batman in Dramatic First Teaser

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 3:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Robert Pattinson, Batman

Matt Reeves/Twitter

It's the moment everyone's been waiting for.

Director Matt Reeves finally revealed the first images of Robert Pattinsonin the iconic Batman suit. Of course, the movie has only just begun filming so fans weren't able to see the Twilight star in all his glory, but the brief teaser shared on Twitter was enough for fans to know that the Brit fills out the suit well. 

As far as the Batsuit goes, it's very similar to the one sported by Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's three films. The only noticeable difference is that this Batsuit looks decidedly more gritty and rough around the edges. 

Overall, it seems the passionate fan base approves of Reeves' vision of the iconic comic book character. Moreover, they seem to be looking forward to the dark and almost suspenseful approach he's taking to a film that's been recreated multiple times. 

However, there will still be many months till fans can see the finished project on the big screen. 

Watch

Why Robert Pattinson No Longer Hates Twilight

Until then, find out more about the project in the gallery below!

Robert Pattinson, Batman

Matt Reeves/Twitter

Robert Pattinson

At the end of May 2019, news broke that the Twilight alum had landed the special gig of playing Bruce Wayne / the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Nicholas HoultArmie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also rumored contenders for the role. But alas, it's R-Patts who gets to don the famed Batsuit.

Zoe Kravitz

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Zoe Kravitz

In the middle of October, E! News confirmed that the actress was stepping into the iconic shoes of Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) for The Batman film. Zoe seemingly commented on the news after Jason Mamoa shared the announcement on Instagram. "I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN," he wrote. "Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear."

She responded, "LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on."

Jonah Hill, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jonah Hill

Variety had big news to drop in September 2019 when they reported that Jonah was in talks to join The Batman. At the time, sources told the outlet that Jonah was being eyed for a villain role. However, in October it was revealed that Jonah had passed after being offered a part in the film.

Article continues below

Matt Reeves

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Matt Reeves

The writer, director and producer will lead the way when it comes to The Batman remake. While no official production start date has been set, insiders tell multiple outlets that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.

Jeffrey Wright, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright

Back in September 2019, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Westworld star is in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon, the classic ally to the Dark Knight.

Colin Farrell

Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Disney

Colin Farrell

Colin is in talks with Warner Bros. to take on the role of The Penguin, the studio confirmed to E! News in early November. Two months later, the film's director also confirmed the news with a gif of Farrell, "Wait—is that you, #Oz?" he tweeted, referring to the villain's real name Oswald.

Article continues below

Independent Spirit Awards, Paul Dano

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Paul Dano

Warner Bros. announced on October 17 that the former Little Miss Sunshine star had joined the film as the classic villain known as The Riddler. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul's version of the character will be named Edward Nashton, the man who in the comics later goes by the name Edward Nygma and adopts the villainous persona.

Andy Serkis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Andy Serkis

Around the same time as Colin, reports also emerged claiming that Andy was in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman. These talks are yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Billie Eilish's Bond Theme Song Is Here: Listen to "No Time to Die"

Best Dyson Black Friday Deals 2019

Best Dyson Deals Presidents' Day Weekend 2020

Christina Koch

Watch Astronaut Christina Koch Reunite With Her Dog After a Year Apart

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Announces Change to Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

Best Black Friday Deals, Anthropologie

Best Deals From Anthropologie's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

Meghan Markle

Watch Meghan Markle Call British Vogue Cover Stars in Never-Before-Seen Footage

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Baby No. 3!

TAGS/ Batman , Robert Pattinson , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.