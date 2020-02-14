Celebrate Valentine's Day With the Cutest Pics of E! Couples

  By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 7:00 AM

LovE! is in the air!

All day, we've been seeing the cutest pictures of our favorite celebrity couples all over social media for Valentine's Day.

Included in that group are the members of the E! family, many of whom we've watched over the years fall in love, get married and have kids.

Just this past month, we saw both Brie Bellaand Nikki Bella reveal that they are pregnant at the same time, proving that their #twinning moments extend to motherhood.

The moment is especially sweet for first-time mom Nikki, as her announcement followed the news that she and Dancing with the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev are engaged!

The twins aren't the only ones with exciting news this past year, either, as we saw Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif exchange vows in September with his love Brittany Pattakos.

To celebrate the holiday, we've rounded up some of the cutest pictures from E! personalities and their significant others.

Look Back at Kanye West's Most Lavish Gifts for Kim Kardashian: From Cartier Necklaces to Sweet Serenades

Take a look below at which E! stars have been struck by Cupid's bow and some of their cutest pics.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West, North West, Saint West, Psalm West, Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

The duo we're always so excited to be Keeping Up with looked so cute this past Christmas with the entire family.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

The Keeping Up matriarch and her boyfriend Corey Gamble always look stunning at a birthday party, gala or front row of a fashion show.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

LRNYC / MEGA

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

The Flip It Like Disick star always looks adorable hand-in-hand with his model girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev

Aww! The Dancing with the Stars alum and Total Bellas star have had a huge year, including getting engaged and announcing that they are expecting their first child!

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Bryan Danielson

Instagram

Brie Bella & Bryan Danielson

The other half of Total Bellas and her longtime love Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) are adorably also expecting a child at the same time as Brie's sister, Nikki.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler

The athlete had a great catch off the field when he snagged Kristin Cavallari and, nearly seven years after their marriage, we still love seeing their antics on Very Cavallari.

Justin Anderson, Austin Rhodes, Instagram

Instagram/Justin Anderson

Justin Anderson & Austin Rhodes

Hair colorist Justin Anderson and his boyfriend Austin Rhodes (aka "Scoot") have the most heartwarming Instagram pics of one another that make us swoon.

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Giuliana Rancic & Bill Rancic

The E! Live From the Red Carpet host and her husband, Bill Rancic, have faced struggles like cancer and infertility together, and the proud parents to Duke prove that love conquers it all.

Jason Kennedy, Lauren Scruggs

Courtesy: Kat Harris and Lindsey Shea

Jason Kennedy & Lauren Scruggs

Just a few weeks ago, the E! Live From the Red Carpet host and his author wife, Lauren Scruggs, shared that they are now the proud owners of Bennett Doodle Kennedy, quite possibly the cutest puppy you've ever seen.

Carissa Culiner, Shanon Culiner

Carissa Culiner & Shanon Culiner

The Daily Pop host and her husband Shanon Culiner are expanding their family!

The morning show personality announced on air that she and her husband are welcoming baby number two in the near future.

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet The Frasers,

E!

Matt Faser & Alexa Papigiotis

The Meet the Frasers cuties are perfect for one another. Perhaps being a psychic is a great way to see if your future lines up!

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Dr. Paul Nassif & Brittany Pattakos

The Botched doctor got married to his wife, Brittany Pattakos, this past September in a beautiful private ceremony that was flawless.

Heather Dubrow, Terry Dubrow

Instagram

Dr. Terry Dubrow & Heather Dubrow

The Real Housewives alum and Botched surgeon have been married for over 20 years and their love is as strong as ever.

