Tiffani Thiessen Reveals What's in Her Kitchen

Looking for Tiffani Thiessen? Perhaps she's in the kitchen.

Whether hosting a dinner party or perfecting a breakfast for her kids before school, the Pull Up a Chair cookbook author loves creating unforgettable meals and memories in the special room.

"I feel like a lot of people would say their kitchen is where most people come into," Tiffani shared with E! News exclusively while partnering with Gourmet Garden's latest products. "Anytime we have a party, everyone is in the kitchen. It's the place where everyone comes together. It's extremely welcoming."

And whether she's visiting the neighborhood farmers market or looking through one of her favorite cookbooks from Donna Hay, Tiffani loves everything that comes with cooking.

"My love of cooking really started young. I used to watch the women in my family create amazing meals but also create memories in the kitchen. As a young girl, I wanted to be with the cool women in the kitchen," she joked. "As I got older, I started learning more and more about how to cook from them."

So what does Tiffani always love having in her kitchen? She shared some of her picks just for us below.