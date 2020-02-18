Exclusive

Tiffani Thiessen Reveals What's in Her Kitchen

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tiffani Thiessen reveals what's in her kitchen. See the must-have food items and products she can't get enough of.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 18, 2020 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Tiffani Thiessen, What’s In My KitchenGetty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

Looking for Tiffani Thiessen? Perhaps she's in the kitchen.

Whether hosting a dinner party or perfecting a breakfast for her kids before school, the Pull Up a Chair cookbook author loves creating unforgettable meals and memories in the special room.

"I feel like a lot of people would say their kitchen is where most people come into," Tiffani shared with E! News exclusively while partnering with Gourmet Garden's latest products. "Anytime we have a party, everyone is in the kitchen. It's the place where everyone comes together. It's extremely welcoming."

And whether she's visiting the neighborhood farmers market or looking through one of her favorite cookbooks from Donna Hay, Tiffani loves everything that comes with cooking.

"My love of cooking really started young. I used to watch the women in my family create amazing meals but also create memories in the kitchen. As a young girl, I wanted to be with the cool women in the kitchen," she joked. "As I got older, I started learning more and more about how to cook from them."

So what does Tiffani always love having in her kitchen? She shared some of her picks just for us below.

15 Yummy, Crunchy, Sweet and Salty Keto Snacks You Can Buy Online

Cutlery

"A really good, solid knife set can make a difference," Tiffany shared with us. "A lot of people don't think it matters but I actually totally believe it does."

$61
$33
Target

Gourmet Garden Lightly Dried Parsley

When cooking, Tiffani says she uses Gourmet Garden products with everything from pasta dishes to chicken dishes to pizza. "It's endless," she joked to us.

$5
Instacart

Professional Blender

"Good cookware is No. 1," Tiffany shared when explaining her kitchen tools she can't live without. "I also use my high-powered professional blender a ton."

$100
QVC

Bee's Knees Spicy Honey

One thing you can always find in Tiffani's pantry? A little spice, of course!

$14
Sur la Table

Gourmet Garden Chili Pepper Stir-in Paste

"For someone like me—a mom who is working and loves to always put fresh meals on the table—[Gourmet Garden] adds to the convenience," Tiffani explained.

$5
InstaCart

Stand Mixer

Tiffani says a stand mixer is a kitchen tool she can't live without. We recommend KitchenAid's high powered and massive mixer that comes in colors that will absolutely match your room.

$330
$260
QVC

Gourmet Garden Italian Herb Stir-in Paste

"They are super easy to use and they are extremely convenient and they are fresh," Tiffani explained to E! News when raving about Gourmet Garden.

$5
InstaCart

Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours Cookbook

"I have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of cookbooks," Tiffani confessed to E! News. "From the kitchen to the living room to my office. I get so much joy out of cookbooks. A lot of them are art books to me—truly. They bring me a lot of joy."

$18
Amazon

Kettle & Fire Bone Broth

Made with organic herbs, veggies and spices, Kettle & Fire's bone broth can often be found in Tiffany's pantry.

$8
Kettle & Fire

Hot Sauce

Tiffani admits that she loves having hot sauce in her kitchen cabinets. We'd recommend TRUFF Hot Sauce, which just so happens to be one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things.

$18
Amazon

Donna Hay Cookbooks

"Some of my favorite cookbooks are from Donna Hay. I've been a fan of hers for years," Tiffany shared with us. "She's probably on the top of my list."

$28
Amazon

Feeling hungry now? Consider these 15 spicy, sweet and savory low-carb snacks available online now.

