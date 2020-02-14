The Inside Story of 90 Day Fiancé, TLC's Reality TV Juggernaut

"We were talking the other day just internally about how so many people come up to us—and we've had this happen in the past with some of our other shows that kind of hit that zeitgeisty moment—but we have friends and family members and just random people you might run into in the grocery store or a hairdresser, when they hear you work at TLC go, 'Oh my gosh, I love 90 Day Fiancé,'" Orstein continued.

Orstein said almost immediately the show developed an audience on social, and they've been "pleasantly surprised" at how the show has been able to break through the ever-growing glut of TV programming. In fact, the franchise is still adding to the television landscape.

With 90 Day Fiancé proper, Before the 90 Days, Happily Ever After?, The Other Way and new miniseries 90 Day Fiancé: Just Landing, Orstein said there are still ways the franchise could expand. "We feel there's still elements to be explored beyond where we're at right now. Don't know what those will be yet, but we do feel like there's still opportunities," he said.

So, what goes into making one of reality TV's most successful franchises? We've got the scoop.