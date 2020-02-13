The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta Talks Tongue Tricks, Ex-Boyfriends & More in Hilarious Q&A

Jade Catta-Preta is "just excited to make people laugh."

And, from what we saw during last night's return of The Soup, she has accomplished this goal. In addition to being a hilarious comedian and pop culture fan, Jade is a self-proclaimed open book.

Thus, we already feel like we know her so well. However, it helps that we watched this oh-so informative interview featuring the new E! personality.

In the footage above, Jade shares her lesser-known talents, her origin story and so much more.

"I'm an open book! Except, don't ask me about my dating life, 'cause I won't tell you," Jade quips. "I'm single."

Good to know! Of course, this isn't the only juicy tidbit Jade reveals as she also says she's a sucker for "intense eye contact."

"If I had a warning label, it would be…I make eye contact," The Soup host further jokes. "Like, intense eye contact."

Oh, and don't get us started on her wild tongue tricks. Don't fret, Jade displays them all in the hilarious video above.